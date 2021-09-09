Ipswich give Chichester and Selsey a lesson in clinical finishing

Action from Ipswich's win over Chichester and Selsey Ladies / Picture: Sheena Booker

On a warm afternoon, Ipswich got off to a fast start but Amber Howden, Sophie Phelps, Sharna Capel-Watson and Sienna Howell kept the Blues strikers at bay, particularly Sophie Pesket.

Manager Sadie Blakely, was in goal and made a string of good saves to deny the visitors as Sophie Peak and captain Bonnie Harwood saw chances go begging.

Tash Wild almost beat Town keeper Sarah Quantrill, to one Chi through-ball but it was 0-0 at the break.

Chi and Selsey try to take the attack to Ipswich / Picture: Sheena Booker

The league high flyers got their noses in front just after the interval when Maddie Briggs headed in a corner.

Just after the hour another defensive error at a corner presented No2 for Ipswich through Natasha Thomas.

Chichester brought on Jane Yeates while Gemma Simmons tried to get them back into it, but it was Ipswich who were to finish strongly.

Zoe Barratt was set up by Pesket for Ipswich’s third, then with almost the last move of the match Pesket put in Lucy O’Brien who netted their fourth.

Chichester must bounce back in preparation for next week’s League Cup determining round tie away to Portsmouth Women.