Injury news is mixed for Bognor ahead of Sussex Senior Cup final

There's good and bad news for the Rocks ahead of tonight's Sussex Senior Cup final.

Winger Mason Walsh has not - as the club had hoped - recovered sufficiently from a hip injury to face Burgess Hill in the Amex Stadium showpiece (7.45pm).

And midfielder Doug Tuck, who has been out with a similar injury, is fit enough only to be on the bench.

Better news comes in the forward line, where Jimmy Muitt - top scorer this season - and Brad Lethbridge are both fit to play.

The club's long injury list has robbed them of key players all season. That and the fact three squad members are cup-tied has opened the way for the likes of Ashton Leigh, Josh McCormick and Jimmy Wild to feature tonight.

Recent dual signing Emmett Dunn, a promising young midfield player, will be in the squad too.

Bognor boss Jack Pearce said: "I'm sure everyone who plays will give their all and I hope it's an enjoyable occasion for players and fans. Playing on a Premier League pitch will be something the players should remember for a long time."

Sussex Senior Cup final means so much to Bognor

Goals win games - and Blake should know