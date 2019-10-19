Incredible! Madness! History made... reaction to Chichester City's stunning FA Cup heroics

Figures in the non-league football world - and plenty from other walks of life - have been quick to praise Chichester City for their amazing run to the first round proper of the FA Cup.

City's 2-1 win at Bowers and Pitsea has put them in the first round proper for the first time since 1960 - and given them the chance of drawing a League One or League Two side in Monday night's draw, which will be live on BBC2.

Messages of congratulation have flooded in on social media and here are some of them below.

Even the official Twitter account of the FA Cup - which has 319,000 followers - got in touch to say: 'History made. Congratulations.'

Chichester RFC: Incredible! You’ve done Chichester proud today!

Jimmy Langton: Congratulations to all of those who are connected with @ChiCityFC! Please be at home in the next round so that I can interview Dabba!

SImon Pegg: Brilliant. Would love Coventry at home in the first round.

Steyning Town FC: Amazing achievement. Well done Chi.

Midhurst Football Club: Keep flying the flag for all the non-league clubs.

David Bucksey: Congratulations Chichester City. I’ve been following your FA Cup progress with great interest. Terrific effort so well done. From a Gosport Borough supporter.

Jon Rose: Congratulations for a great result for a local side. Here's to more success in the 1st round proper.

Alan Price of Bosham FC:Get in Chi!!! Awesome! Big congrats to everyone at @ChiCityFC on reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup! Now for the draw on Monday!

Chichester Institute of Sport: Brilliant effort. Well done Chi.

Ruben French: Madness. Congratulations to all involved great achievement.

