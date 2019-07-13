Howzat for a season ticket giveaway by Bognor

Rocky Bear was hit for six by the reaction of young cricketers as they snapped up a clutch of free season tickets ahead of Bognor Regis Town's new campaign in the BetVictor Premier division.

The budding AllStars Cricket starlets took advantage of the offer from the Rocks to all children under the age of 16 to see all the action at Nyewood Lane for the forthcoming season.

Rocky teamed up with Aldwick Cricket Club to launch this season's offer -- with the help of supporters' club chairman Ian Guppy. He said: "The kids loved it and we've won over a good few fans. We've been running the offer for a few years now and it's proving more and more popular. Unlike cricket, there are NO catches -- it's a free season ticket guaranteed to any one under 16 in our area.

"We've liaised with schools and other sporting organisations covering boxing, swimming and rugby and we do so simply to encourage children to come and cheer on their local team.

"We're excited by the new season ahead with bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake at the helm. They have assembled a strong squad and we are confident that we can challenge at the top of the table so it's worth snaffling a free season ticket and watching the action unfold.

"Groups of under 10 can visit us to collect the season tickets and any groups bigger should email rocks1883@outlook.com and we can arrange delivery or collection."

Bognor kick off their league season with and away game at Bishop's Stortford on August 10 with the first home game coming on Tuesday August 13 in a West Sussex derby clash against newly-promoted Horsham.