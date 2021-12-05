Haringey 3 Bognor 3 - the match in pictures

Goals from Nathan Odokonyero (2) and James Crane secured the result in an entertaining clash in North London. Photographer Tommy McMillan was there and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked - and you can read Liam Goodley's match report here.
1.
Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan
2.
Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan
3.
Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan
4.
Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan