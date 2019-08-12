Hardwell leaves role as East Preston joint manager

East Preston joint manager Kerry Hardwell has left the club.

EP announced his departure in a Twitter post, which came after their 4-1 FA Cup extra preliminary round defeat at Sheppey United on Saturday.

Increased 'time pressures' has been cited as the reason for Hardwell's departure, who leaves just three games into his tenure alongside Jon Tucker at The Lashmar.

Former Rustington, Wick and Pagham boss Tucker is now set to take sole charge, supported by the current coaching staff.

East Preston thanked Hardwell for his efforts during his short stint at the club.

They tweeted: "We are sorry to announce that due to time pressures Kerry Hardwell has stepped down as joint manager.

"During his short spell at the club Kerry has made a big contribution to the restructuring at the club and we thank him for all his hard work.

"Jon Tucker will now continue as first team manager, supported by the current coaching staff ."

Hardwell was appointed joint boss along with Tucker in June.

That was after he left Rustington having won a league and cup double in his first season in senior management.

