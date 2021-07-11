Gareth Southgate on England's Euro final penalty heartache: It's down to me. I decided on the penalty takers

Gareth Southgate pictured shortly after England's penalty shootout defeat / Picture: Getty

Southgate, one of Crawley's favourite sons, has been the pride of the nation in leading England to the final - their first in a major tournament since 1966.

But the adventure ended in heartbreak and tears as England lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed spot kicks.

The shootout followed a 1-1 draw, with England unable to hold on to the early lead given them by Luke Shaw's goal.

Southgate told BBC TV: "We're hugely disappointed because the players have been an absolute credit - they've given everything they could, they've run themselves into the ground. They've been a joy work with but tonight it's painful in that dressing room.

"It's down to me. I decided on the penalty takers. No one is on their own. We've won together as a team and it's on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game.

"We were well prepared for penalties and we started it well but the guys weren't able to convert. But we are all together and the players have given the country some incredible moments. Chances to win trophies like this are so rare but when the players reflect they should be proud of themselves.

"In a few days that (taking positives) will be more possible. But now the pain of a defeat is huge. We wanted to win and have not been able to do it."

Asked about the 2022 World Cup and England's prospects, he said: "I can't really talk about that tonight, it seems a million miles away. I need a bit of time to reflect."