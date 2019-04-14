From under-sevens to under-15 - now young footballers have clinched silverware

Midhurst & Easebourne's current under-15s have been together for nine seasons, starting at under-seven, so the boys have played many games as a squad.

Over the past few years the managers have added and strengthened the group as needed. During these nine seasons the boys have been close twice to winning the league, both times missing out by one point.

Last season was particularly tough with results, but as the season went on they started making really good progress, not just in ability but in attitude and work effort.

This rolled straight into this season where they hit the ground running and went the whole season unbeaten in the league. It all came down to the last game of game of the season where Midhurst, in second, played Angmering, who were top.

With Midhurst a point off top, only a win would do. It was a fantastic game, chances at both ends.

Bognor boys can't be beaten

Get all your local football lines here

Midhurst went 1-0 up and it became very nervy as Angmering applied the pressure, but in the last ten minutes Midhurst looked in control and clinched a second goal five minutes from the end.

Eventually the whistle blew on a 2-0 win and Midhurst were league champions. The whole squad played their part through the course of the season and the bosses couldn’t be more proud, saying: “They worked so hard and fully deserved to be crowned champions of the U15s B division.”

M&E U15s: Chris Shoesmith (manager), Luke Carver, William Harrison, Ben Welch, Jude Uwin, Archie Largan, Luke Brockhurst, Julian Wentworth, Ryan Nursten, Josh O’Leary, Oscar Duncton, Oakley Shoesmith, Isaac Neale, George Pountney, Wylf Quilter, Christy Brennan, Tom Pegg, Monty Gambetta.