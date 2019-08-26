Former West Ham, Pompey and Spurs manager and I'm A Celebrity winner Redknapp heading to Fontwell

Football legend and I’m a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp will be back at Fontwell Park in October at a special event where fans will be able to hear the stories behind his incredible 50 years in football and life as a celebrity.

The popular 72 year-old and racehorse owner, who regularly runs horses at the West Sussex venue, will this time be back for ‘An Evening with Harry Redknapp’ when fans can expect an entertaining, lively and exclusive evening with Harry covering everything from his life in the game to his adventures in the jungle, all told with his usual comic delivery. The event takes place on Friday 11 October.

Harry began his football career with West Ham in the 1960s playing alongside England World Cup winning heroes Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst and then managed a number of clubs including Portsmouth, Southampton, West Ham and Spurs before becoming the King of the Jungle and winning the nation’s hearts last year on the popular reality TV show.

His other recent television credits include BBC 2’s celebrity dining show “I’ll Get This” and “Harry’s Heroes: The Full English”, a two-part ITV series which saw Harry back in the dugout to manage a team of England legends which included David Seaman, Paul Merson and Matt Le Tissier to victory against a team of Germany legends.

Said Harry: “I love coming to Fontwell. It’s a great place to come and watch racing with a smashing course where you can see the whole race and there’s always a great atmosphere. I’m really looking forward to coming back in October and doing something a bit different. These events are always special and great fun for everyone who comes along.

“I’m lucky enough to have enjoyed an incredible career up 'til now, working with some amazing people and characters along the way. I’ve got so many great stories from over the years, some of which I always save especially for these nights.”

A range of ticket and dining packages are available for the event, which include the chance to meet and get a signed photo of Harry himself.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.fontwellpark.co.uk