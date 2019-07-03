Fixture release date set for the Isthmian League

It has been announced that the fixtures for the upcoming 2019/20 Isthmian League campaigns will be released Thursday July 11.

No time has been set for the release, but key fixtures will be posted on the league's website - isthmian.co.uk - and shortly afterwards each Isthmian League club will release their own full programme.

The Isthmian Premier Division will begin on Saturday August 10 while. The North, South Central, and South East will begin a week later, but some of these clubs may be competing in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on August 10.

2019's Non-League Day will be held on Saturday October 12.