Five-star Bognor see off East Grinstead in Sussex Senior Cup

Calvin Davies, Jordy Mongoy and Nathan Odokonyero all helped Bognor win at East Grinstead / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Bognor scored four of their goals in the first half and one more in the second with Jordy Mongoy, Nathan Odokoynero (2), Charlie Bell and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts all netted as they marched onto the next round.

Bognor got off to a great start as Mongoy hit one in after 58 seconds to give Bognor the lead, scoring with his right foot as the shot went in off the post.

Good build up play saw Ashton Leigh win the ball before passing it to Diedrick-Roberts and he squared it to Charlie Bell, who cut inside on to his left foot and superbly diverted it low and hard into the bottom corner on 30 minutes to extend Bognor’s lead.

Bognor got their third goal on 33 minutes. Mongoy ran on before shooting low towards the near post and the goalkeeper pushed it onto the right post but the rebound fell to Odokonyero who slotted into an empty net.

Bognor played well to get the ball forward down the left. Leigh picked out James Crane, who cut it inside to Diedrick-Roberts and he found Odokonyero who turned to blast it high into the net on 42 minutes beating Pierson, who got a hand on it.

HT 0-4

Harrison Brook replaced Crane at half time for the Rocks. Yasseir Nazor later replaced Jake Flannigan in Bognor’s second change of the evening.

Nazor was playing well and did the simple things right. He played it square to Odokonyero before he threaded it inside to Diedrick-Roberts but he smashed high and wide from outside the box.

Diedrick-Roberts netted a low strike after a swift move from Leigh and Nazor but he was flagged offside, so it didn’t count.

East Grinstead got a goal back on 83 minutes. Amadou Tangara stopped an initial low strike but Burgsss followed it up on the rebound, sliding it under the goalkeeper. The Wasps got another goal as Kie Douglas swung in a cross and a slight deflection saw the ball fall to Wilson who volleyed it into the net on 87 minutes.

But Bognor relieved the sudden pressure when Bell was fouled on the halfway line. He played the free-kick quickly with a through ball to Diedrick-Roberts who ran in onto his right foot before smacking it into the net to notch Bognor’s fifth of the evening in stoppage time.

Back on winning terms, Rocks hope to continue in a similar manner away to Margate on Saturday in the Isthmian premier.