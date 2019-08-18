First win eludes Pagham as they slip up at Steyning

Pagham played some of their best football of the season in patches, but several good chances were spurned as they lost 2-0.

The Lions flew out of the gate and for the first ten minutes Steyning just couldn’t hold them, with Jake Heryet forcing Steyning keeper Kelly into a good save and George Cody hitting a fierce shot wide of the far post.

But in the 13th minute disaster struck the away side. Conor Bull collected the ball 25 yards out and drove it through a wall of players into the bottom left hand corner, giving keeper Lewis Boughton no chance.

The game swung to Steyning and Boughton was forced into four excellent saves to keep the score down to 1-0. Shortly before half-time, Cody had another good run -down the left, but his hard blast thundered into the side netting.

On 50 minutes it was Joe Clarke’s turn to drive the ball wide before the home team had a goal on the break disallowed for offside.

Tom Chalaye came on for his debut, replacing Clarke, and slotted in up front alongside fellow debutant Dan O’Brien, the American finally obtaining international clearance to play.

It was Chalaye who had the next chance, but like his colleagues before him, drove his shot wide of the post. Boughton had another handful of good shots to save, before ex Chichester forward Tiago Andrade strode through the Pagham defence to slam his shot home for a 2-0 lead.

And that’s the way it finished. Skipper Jack Barnes hit a decent shot at the Steyning goal before being substituted for Harrison Mott and Heryet went off for George Britton, but the Lions could not carve out another chance and as the referee blew the final whistle, Pagham found themselves at the bottom of the table.

Pagham: Boughton, Hallett, Beaney, Clarke (Chalaye), Lyne, Jelley, Heryet (Britton), Barnes (Mott), Jenkins, O’Brien, Cody. Subs: Slaughter, Rafferty.