Fireworks take over from football at the Nye Camp

Fireworks fun at Nyewood Lane

Pearce was stunned to see attacker Mongoy shown a red card late on after initially being booked for time-wasting as he made his way from the pitch to allow Joe Cook to come on as a sub.

But now, with the team flying high in the Isthmian premier and with no games scheduled until the trip to Bowers & Pitsea on October 23, Pearce will turn his attention to an essential fundraiser for the club in the form of the annual fireworks night a day later on Sunday, October 24.

In the past the event has raised vital funds for the Rocks but the pandemic has meant the postponement of two such nights -- and Pearce is hopeful the townsfolk will turn out in numbers to enjoy the fireworks after what has been a difficult time.

He said: "Our fireworks night will be very symbolic this time around as it gives us great chance to celebrate our slow return to normality following the pandemic and all that it brought with it.

"Fundraising is essential at our level and we hope we can see a good crowd come along -- it will certainly help us with our finances.

“We look forward to families coming along and enjoying themselves on October 24. Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks begin at 7pm. We also have arena events, a funfair, hot food and you can enjoy a drink in Seasons, too."