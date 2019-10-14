Find out who our sides will face in the FA Trophy first qualifying round

The draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy was made at Wembley this (Monday) afternoon.

The tie will be played on the weekend of Saturday, October 26.

Winning clubs in the FA Trophy will pick up £2,450 and losing clubs get £800.

The draw four our sides in Sussex is as follows:

Folkestone Invicta v Lewes

Haywards Heath Town v Aylesbury United/Sevenoaks Town

Uxbridge v Bognor Regis Town

Harringey Borough v Horsham

Whitehawk v Hendon

AFC Dunstable v Hastings United

Worthing v Walton Casuals