Felpham Colts lift six-a-side crown

Petworth Football Club held their seventh annual six-a-side competition.

The two pitches were looking great on a day of fine weather, with 15 teams completing for the trophy in the lovely surrounding of Petworth Park, although Sompting did not turn up – after other teams had been told they could not enter because the event was full.

The day went well with good sportsmanship and close games, several going to penalties.

Felpham Colts were this year’s winners, defeating Arun View Veterans in the final after a penalty shootout.

Midhurst, last year’s winners won the plate competition, beating Tangmere.

Petworth got to the semi-finals but lost on penalties and a tournament win still eludes them. There is always next year...

Rocks don't expect an exodus

Bognor awards night - best of the pictures