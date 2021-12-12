Action and celebration and crowd pictures from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 FA Vase third round win at home to Sheppey / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

FA Vase: Littlehampton Town beat Sheppey to reach round four

Littlehampton Town are in the fourth round of the FA Vase for the first time since 1990.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 10:29 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th December 2021, 10:31 pm

A goal from Liam Humphreys was enough to dump highly fancied Sheppey out of the competition in front of a big crowd at the Sportsfield. Last time Golds got this far in the Vase they went on to be beaten semi-finals. See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the game on this page and the ones linked and get the action in the Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

1. Littlehampton Town beat Sheppey in the FA Vase

Action and celebration and crowd pictures from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 FA Vase third round win at home to Sheppey / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2.

Action and celebration and crowd pictures from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 FA Vase third round win at home to Sheppey / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3.

Action and celebration and crowd pictures from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 FA Vase third round win at home to Sheppey / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4.

Action and celebration and crowd pictures from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 FA Vase third round win at home to Sheppey / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales
FA Vase
Next Page
Page 1 of 8