FA Trophy: Bognor and Worthing both on the road for tricky ties
Bognor and Worthing are both on the road for tricky ties in the first round of the FA Trophy.
The Rocks will visit the winners of the Truro City-Cirencester Town clash this evening while Worthing will go to Hayes and Yeading.
Truro are mid-table in the Southern League's premer south division - the same level the Rocks play at - while Cirencester are a step below, in Southern League division one south
Worthing's hosts Hayes and Yeading are second in the Southern League premier south.
The first round ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 13/14 and the Rocks' and Worthing's planned Isthmian premier games that weekend will be postponed.
Both Sussex sides picked up £2,450 for winning in the third qualifying round - against Waltham Abbey and Chertsey respectively - and there's £3,000 up for grabs for first round winners.
Burgess Hill, Lewes and Horsham all exited the Trophy in the last round, while Eastbourne Borough enter at a later stage.
Full draw
1 Radcliffe v Nuneaton Borough
2 Marske United v FC United of Manchester
3 Rushall Olympic v Matlock Town
4 Ashton United v Sutton Coldfield Town
5 Nantwich Town v Grantham Town
6 Warrington Town v Chasetown
7 Colne v Tamworth
8 Bromsgrove Sporting v Morpeth Town
9 Whitby Town v Mossley
10 Marine v Dunston
11 Carlton Town v Stourbridge
12 Bootle v Stalybridge Celtic
13 Gainsborough Trinity v Lancaster City
14 Liversedge v Basford United
15 Walton Casuals v Uxbridge
16 Canvey Island v Yaxley
17 Brentwood Town v Staines Town or Brightlingsea Regent
18 Needham Market v Margate
19 Hayes & Yeading United v Worthing
20 Bishop’s Stortford v Chipstead
21 Royston Town v Kingstonian
22 Welwyn Garden City v Carshalton Athletic
23 Cheshunt v Berkhamsted
24 Bedford Town v Potters Bar Town
25 Leiston v Harrow Borough
26 Biggleswade Town v Enfield Town
27 Felixstowe & Walton United v Peterborough Sports
28 Hanwell Town v Wingate & Finchley
29 Cray Wanderers v Bedfont Sports Club
30 Folkestone Invicta v Faversham Town
31 Farnborough v Banbury United
32 Marlow v Larkhall Athletic
33 Weston Super Mare v Wimborne Town
34 Hartley Wintney v Willand Rovers
35 Binfield v Cinderford Town
36 Bracknell Town v Tiverton Town or Swindon Supermarine
37 AFC Totton v Frome Town
38 Truro City or Cirencester Town v Bognor Regis Town
39 Plymouth Parkway v Salisbury