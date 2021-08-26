FA Cup-set: Littlehampton sink Sittingbourne in dramatic replay

Golds beat their Kent visitors 4-0 after a 2-2 draw away to the Isthmian south east side on Saturday to delight of managers Mitchell Hand and George Gaking and their fans. Read a match report by Trevor Knell here and see pictures on this page and the ones linked by Martin Denyer. It's Whitehawk at home in the next round on September 5.
Images from Littlehampton Town's 4-0 FA Cup replay win over Sittingbourne / Pictures: Martin Denyer
