FA Cup joy for Chichester City as they stun Bridon Ropes with seven goals

Chichester City are in the hat for Monday's FA Cup first qualifying round draw after a superb 7-2 win away to Bridon Ropes in south-east London.

City took control of the preliminary round tie from the start and were ahead on five minutes through Scott Jones. Gicu Iordache doubled the lead on 15 minutes before Jones netted for a second time just after the half-hour.

Kaleem Haitham made it 4-0 before the break and it was game over for Miles Rutherford's men, but their fine form in front of goal continued after the break.

Iordache made it five but Nathan Simpson pulled one back for Ropes just before the hour. Callum Overton restored the five-gopal margin then Liam Donaldson pulled it back to 6-2 but Haitham's second in injury time meant it finished 7-2 in front of a crowd of 92.

The draw for the first qualifying round - which also includes Bognor - is due to be made on Monday.

Elsewhere, in division one of the Southern Combination Selsey beat Billingshurst 5-1, Sidlesham drew 3-3 at home to Storrington and Midhurst lost 5-0 at home to Littlehampton. Selsey are second in the table, Midhurst seventh, Sids 13th.

In division two of the SCFL, there was disaster for Bosham as they lost 17-1 at Montpelier Villa.