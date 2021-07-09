FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase: Who will Sussex teams face in early rounds?
The draws for the early rounds of the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase have been made - and there is plenty of Sussex interest.
Sides across West and East Sussex have been devouring the draws, sizing up their opponents and their chances of a money-spinning run in one of the famous competitions.
The new Emirates FA Cup season begins on Saturday, August 7, with the draws for the first two rounds of the 2021-22 competition now released.
As the Cup begins its historic 150th term, both the extra preliminary round and preliminary round draws have been made as teams from across the country begin their journey. With a total of 729 clubs entering the competition this season, 348 of them will be taking to the pitch at the first stage with 174 ties scheduled in the extra preliminary round.
And with another 136 clubs entering at the preliminary round stage, we'll have 155 ties taking place on Saturday, August 21.
Of course, both winning and losing clubs will benefit from the competition prize fund which was released last week, with those progressing from the EPR picking up £1125 and those in the PR collecting £1444. Losing clubs will get £375 and £481 respectively in each round.
In he Trophy, the first round qualifying and second round qualifying draws have been made, with the competition beginning on Saturday, September 11.
Also out are the first round qualifying and second round qualifying for the Vase, which kicks-off on Saturday, September 11.
See links to all the draws at the bottom of this story.
Here are selected FA Cup extra preliminary round games
AFC Varndeanians v Farnham Town
Steyning Town Community v Pagham
Badshot Lea v East Preston
Jersey Bulls v Horsham YMCA
Chatham Town v Eastbourne United AFC
Staines Town v Little Common
Kennington v Horley Town
Broadbridge Heath v Littlehampton Town
Eastbourne Town v Guildford City
Newhaven v Camberley Town
Bexhill United v Peacehaven & Telscombe
Lingfield v Egham Town
Hassocks v Spelthorne Sports
Ashford Town (Middx) v AFC Uckfield Town
Hanworth Villa v Loxwood
East Grinstead Town v Alfold
Crawley Down Gatwick v Welling Town
Saltdean United v Frimley Green
Mile Oak v Punjab United
Crowborough Athletic v AFC Croydon Athletic