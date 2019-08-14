FA Cup adventure over all too soon for Pagham

Pagham crashed out of the FA Cup when they lost their replay against Tunbridge Wells.

It was a completely one-sided affair from start to finish but unfortunately for the home team, it was the visitors on top throughout. They quite simply swamped their hosts with attacking power right from the off.

The truth of the matter was that without the heroics of goalkeeper Lewis Boughton the score would have been at least double. He made one top-class save after another as the Wells huffed and puffed their way through the first half desperately trying to open their account.

Two saves in particular were straight out of the top drawer and some of the melees in the Pagham box were almost comical to watch as the home side threw everything at the ball in order to keep it out. But keep it out they did and both sides left the pitch frustrated as the half-time whistle blew.

The second half started in the same way, with one major difference – Tunbridge scored in the 48th minute. A cross from the right wing was firmly headed home by Jason Thompson.

A fightback from the Lions just didn’t materialise, partially due to main strike-threat Hayden Hunter failing to re-appear after the break, being replaced by Tom Lyne. Following yet another wonder-save by Boughton, Wells went two up in the 62nd minute with a penalty awarded by the referee after a bit of a scuffle in the box which led to Boughton seeing a yellow card and Thompson thrashing the ball home for 2-0.

The rest of the game followed the same pattern, despite Pagham making two more substitutions with Mozzie Albar and George Britton replacing Scott Rafferty and Joe Clarke. The Lions played a few nice moves, resulting in a couple of corners, but didn’t in all honesty look like scoring and the game finished with a jubilant Tunbridge team celebrating as the home side could only watch and applaud.

Pagham: Boughton, da Costa, Hallett, Clarke (Albar), Jelley, Jenkins, Heryet, Barnes, Hunter (Lyne), Rafferty (Britton), Cody. Unused subs: Mott, Slaughter.