England football duty is source of pride for Chichester College foursome

An extremely proud moment. That was the overwhelming feeling for three Chichester College footballers when they were selected to play for England. Dylan Jelley, Liam Brady and LouLou Robson were all called up to the England Colleges squad.

Jelley and Brady both travelled to Italy, where they competed at the Roma Caput Mundi tournament in Rome under England Colleges coach and Chi College football academy boss Darin Killpartrick. Robson played for the England Colleges’ women’s team in the Women’s Super League Cup at Loughborough.

Robson said: “I wasn’t really expecting to be selected, so it was definitely surreal and an honour to be in the England squad. We played two games against Ipswich and although we lost heavily in the first game, we learnt from the experience and came back stronger to draw 2-2 in the second match which good.

“It was a great experience to be able meet and play with new players and different coaches which meant we saw different styles of play which we could learn from.

College pride over England's Italian trip

The day Dabba bid farewell to Rocks

“I think playing at Chichester City and the academy at the college has really helped my development. I’m really enjoying it.”

Jelley added: “I think being in Italy with the squad, playing and training in a different environment, was really good and to be able to play for my country was fantastic experience.

“I’ve played with and against a few of the other guys in the squad before, so it was good to be in the team with them.”

Chichester College lecturer Killpartrick is the head coach and manager for the England Colleges Men’s team. He was pleased with the way the squad performed in Italy, and with the development shown by the Chichester College players.

He said: “It is an honour to manage my country’s team at international college level. The players had a chance to come up against different styles and systems of play throughout the tournament, which helps their own development.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity, not only to represent their country but playing for England Colleges’ teams gives players a chance to progress and develop, and it puts them in the shop window for clubs.

“Chichester College is producing some quality players through Dave Daniel, Paul Hinshelwood and Matt Wright’s academy set-ups, which is reflected in seeing three players called up to the international teams.”