Charley Kendall - bought last week by League One side Lincoln but loaned back to Borough for the rest of the season -scored a goal in each half before Hampton made it a nervy finish, getting one back 14 minutes from time. Borough are sixth in the table, just six points off third place, where they finished the truncated 2020-21 season.

In the Isthmian premier division there was a much-needed home win for Bognor over Corinthian Casuals, the Rocks twice coming from behind to seal the points thanks to goals by Dan Gifford, new signing Finlay Lovatt and James Crane (penalty).

Horsham were winners in the Velocity Trophy, easing past Hythe Town in their third round tie thanks to a Shamir Fenelon double and late Lucas Rodrigues strike.

Joe Dandy is fouled by Corinthian Casuals defender Daniel Bracken for the penalty from which James Crane scored the Rocks' winner / Picture: Martin Denyer

In the Isthmian south east Burgess Hill's fine recent run was halted at Chichester City, who beat Jay Lovett's side 2-1. Callum Overton and Lloyd Rowlatt put City in charge in the first half before Pat Harding halved the deficit and set up a big finish, in which Chi survived a couple of scares.

SCFL leaders Littlehampton are four points clear at the top following a 3-0 home win over Loxwood. Hassocks won 3-1 at Crawley Down Gatwick.