East Preston start as they mean to go on at Pagham

A very young and inexperienced Pagham side never looked like recovering from conceding a first minute goal- and in the end only the brave goalkeeping of emergency keeper Jack Parkinson kept the score down.

Less than 60 seconds after the kick-off some poor defending let East Preston forward Jake Heryet run loose on goal and he buried his shot in the corner.

Pagham v East Preston action / Picture by Roger Smith

Pagham - with Tom Simmonds in sole charge following the resignation of joint boss Richie Hellen - created their first chance after 14 minutes when youngster Mitchell Cane sprinted down the right and EP goalie George Bentley managed to push Cane’s shot on to the bar and over.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 to the away side when a low cross from the right was tapped home by Cian Tilley, giving Parkinson no chance. Johan van Driel had the Lions' only other chance of the half on 22 minutes but his fierce shot from the edge of the box was saved by Bentley.

Both Shay Wiggans and Daryl Wollers had to be replaced due to injuries before half-time, replaced by Matt Hambleton and under-18 striker Taylor Parker respectively.

The second half started with Hambleton, set up by Alfie Davidson, putting in a rocket shot well save once again by Bentley and that was about it for the home side who failed to register another shot on target for the rest of the game.

It was 3-0 to EP in the 65th minute when Jack Barnes rifled in a shot direct from a free-kick straight into the bottom corner of the net, and then 4-0 in the last minute when an EP corner was headed into the net by Lucas Pattenden. One more brilliant save from Parkinson and the game was over on another dismal afternoon for the Lions.

Pagham; Parkinson, Cane, Hands, Horncastle, Wiggans (Hambleton), Wollers (Parker), Bingham, van Driel, Prisk (Simmonds), Williamson, A Davidson.