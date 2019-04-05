East Dean get fingers burned by Coal's comeback

East Dean lost 4-3 at home to Coal Exchange in the West Sussex League Championship south.

The first half that saw a lot of possession for Coal Exchange but no clear chances were created to threaten the home goal. The best chance of the first 30 minutes came as Dan Richards to connect with a corner, only for it go over the bar.

East Dean were pushing on and a well-taken goal from Pete Caveney gave them the lead, the 34-year-old grabbing his ninth goal of the campaign.

Before the break the away side levelled from a counter attack.

Four minutes into the second half, Jay Houghton was bought down in the box and up stepped a calm and collected Dave O’Donnell to fire the ball past the keeper.

A great ball from Alex Smith found Houghton and after a great touch his strike flew in to give the Dean a 3-1 lead.

Those goals brought Coal Exchange to life and they started to gain more control, firing two quick goals of their own to level it up.

East Dean saw a second penalty awarded when MoM Caveney was bundled over. O’Donnell, after slotting away the first, this time saw a great save deny him.

An injury to keeper Sam Philpott meant Tom Ferre went in goal for the last ten minutes and with time running out and East Dean’s legs tiring, Coal Exchange finished a counter attack to win it 4-3.

Players, staff and supporters headed to The Star and Garter pub for some post-game drinks to reflect on another home season coming to an end.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, Ferre, Freeman, Chuter, Oram, Richards, O’Donnell, Smith, Houghton, Caveney. Subs: Millard, Reed, Wordsworth, Dray, Buckley.