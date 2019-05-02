East Dean FC end season with celebration - and Hunston are promoted

It was a day of celebration for two of our local West Susses Football League sides as East Dean held an end-of-season match and awards anf Hunston Community Club clinched promotion.

East Dean bought current players, ex-players, friends and family together to celebrate the end of another season.

Everyone gathered to watch an in-house match with former players lacing up the boots again and having a run out. It was played with a great competitive nature and some glorious goals, with James Ford and Andy Gould hitting screamers.

After the match everyone gathered in the clubhouse for a drink and a buffet, with some players quicker to the buffet than they had been to the ball on the pitch.

Then it was time for Peter Kearvell to comment on the season. He thanked the volunteers, without whom a club like East Dean wouldn’t exist.

He praised the sponsors who made sure the club could run, having the finances to fund facilities and equipment.

Kearvell was pleased with a number of young players stepping up throughout the season, who have great potential for the future.

Key injuries and unlucky draws in the cup were highlighted by Kearvell thanked everyone for their hard work in training and on matchdays.

The trophies were presented and the winners were as follows: Players’ player and player of the year - Dan Richards; Mick Andrews Trophy – Nathan Freeman for his high level of committment ot training and matchdays; Manager’s player of the season - George Phillpott; Top scorer - Zach Dray, with 11 goals for the campaign; Goal of the season - Aaron Freeman, free-kick against Sompting; Miss of the season - Alex Smith, open goal miss v Sidlesham; Supporters’ player of the seaon - Buster Strain; Sports clubman of the year - Zach Dray, match reports and website admin.

A special award went to Jen Kearvell for the hard work she puts in every game, home or away, that goes unnoticed.

Congratulations went to award winners, and a huge thank you went to all who enjoyed the day, and to Bognor Regis Town FC for hosting the event.

* Hunston Community Club FC sealed promotion to division one south of the West Sussex League with a 2-1 win at Felpham Colts – after having been second from bottom with only eight games ago.

They won seven out of the last eight games to pip AFC Southbourne to promotion on goal difference.

Felpham, coming off the back of strong 3-0 wins against AFC Southbourne and Storrington Reserves, formed the obstacle between Hunston and promotion.

Hunston, who were playing without player-manager Ian Newnham for the first time this season, came flying out the blocks with Aiden Oliver bagging a double in the opening 20 minutes.

Felpham fought back and pulled a goal back just before half-time as they grew into the game.

The windy conditions ensured the game was scrappy as both teams battled hard in the second half, with Felpham applying the pressure and Hunston playing on the counter attack.

Hunston switched to a back five which held strong to see the game out with an all-round solid defensive performance. The winning end to the season means exciting times for the club, who will be looking to build and become a threat in the higher division next year.

Hunston: Heather, Collins, O’Hara, Lomas, Jordan, Young, Shepperd, Godfrey, Parfoot, Gallop, Oliver. Subs: Paterson, Silva, Smith, Kemp, Long.