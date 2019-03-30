East Dean are not so steady at Stedham

East Dean lost 3-0 at Stedham in the West Sussex League's Championship south division.

East Dean played well for the first 40 minutes, Pete Caveney seeing a couple of opportunities blocked.

Stedham shield the ball in their win over East Dean / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Dan Richards hit the bar following a set-piece and there was an early change with Zach Dray going off, giving Alex Smith an oppurtunity up front.

Just before the break a cheap free kick was given away and Stedham bundled the ball home.

Stedham launched a counter-attack and a very fortuitous goal doubled their lead.

Dave O’Donnell whipped a ball in for Aaron Freeman but the header went over the bar. Smith hada long range effort comfortably saved.

In the final stages Stedham added a third from a free kick that squeezed under the arms of keeper George Phillpott.

East Dean made one last effort with a run into the box from Smith ending in a Dray shot that lacked power and was saved.

The result didn’t reflect the way the Dean played and young Joe Chuter in the heart of defence, finally playing a 90 minutes after an injury-hit season, was man of the match.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, Ferre, Freeman, Chuter, Oram, Bessey, Richards, Houghton, Dray, Caveney. Subs: Millard, Freeman A, O’Donnell, Smith, Reed.

* The Dean play their last home game of the season against the Coal Exchange on Saturday (3pm). The local pub, The Star and Garter, is back open and everyone is invited there after the match.