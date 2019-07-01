Dutch international defender Kerkdijk signs for Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Netherlands international centre back Danique Kerkdijk.

The 23-year-old joined on a one-year contract following her switch from FA Women’s Super League rivals Bristol City.

Manager Hope Powell told the club’s website, “We are pleased to welcome a player of Danique’s calibre to the club.

“She has good knowledge of the WSL having spent the past two years with Bristol City, and she provides the squad with invaluable international experience as we look to build ahead of next season.”

Kerkdijk is currently at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and has been an unused substitute during Holland’s march to the semi-finals.

Kerkdijk enjoyed two seasons at Bristol City, having previously represented FC Twente, where she won three titles, including one Eredevisie.

Last season she made 19 appearances for Bristol City and scored twice.