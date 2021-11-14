Dockers leave Lions all at sea

Pagham take on Newhaven / Picture: Roger Smith

Pagham did not play well, it has to be said, but missing as many as 13 first team squad players against a team that can afford to have Lee Robinson, a legendary goal-scorer at this level, sitting on the subs' bench, was never going to be an easy task.

The first half was largely forgettable with very few shots from either side, the only two incidents of note coming when the Dockers' Alfie Rogers hit the bar and their keeper, Jake Buss was forced into a fine save from Jake Heryet.

The second half was only three minutes old when Newhaven were awarded a penalty for a hard tackle, which Rogers duly converted putting his side one-up. Pagham sub Jamie Carroll forced Buss into another good save on 65 minutes but this was to be the Lions last shot on target of the game. On 75 the Dockers doubled their lead when that man Robinson, recently introduced to the fray, made it 2-0 from close in.

Lions-Dockers action / Picture: Roger Smith

Five minutes later and it was 3-0 when Rogers scored from a clearly offside position, Lion’s goalie Lewis Boughton arguing so much with the linesman about the decision he ended up in the sin-bin. With just six minutes left Seb Saunders made it four when, looking even further offside than Rogers had, he completed the scoring. Pagham’s afternoon was summed up in added on time when Joe Clarke streaked clear of the Newhaven defence only to sky his shot with the goal gaping.