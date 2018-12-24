Christmas Robins are chirping!

A hat trick from striker Jake Lafferty inspired Bosham to a fourth win in a row to send home fans off for the festive break in high spirits and lift Bosham up the SCFL division-two table.

Bosham were first to have a go when Conor Crabb stung the hands of keeper Cameron Wincell with a terrific free-kick from long distance.

The Reds continued to press and Wincell saved well from Ryan Coombes after another sweeping Bosham move.

The Robins’ enterprising work was undone just after the quarter-hour when the defence was caught static and a ball over the top ball from Reece Harmer led to Reece Tanner showing excellent composure to beat Harley Redman and break the deadlock.

Within a minute the hosts were level when Lafferty got on the end of a cross to divert the ball past the diving Wincell.

Bosham should have taken the lead on the half-hour when Lafferty was upended in the box. Lafferty got up to take the spot-kick but his effort was saved by Wincell.

Lafferty soon made amends by putting the Reds into the lead with a solid finish after good work from the predatory Pat Bulbeck. Ferring hit back and right on half-time levelled after Bosham failed to deal with a corner. The ball was thumped back into the danger zone and James Curtis was in the right place to volley home.

Bosham came out with a renewed intent in the second half and soon, fierce pressure saw Alex Barnes sprinting through on goal and rounding Wincell to slot into the empty net.

It wasn’t long before they gained a two-goal lead as Coombes looped a shot over the stranded Wincell moments after the keeper had denied Lafferty.

Lafferty did grab his third just after the hour, firing in with the aid of a deflection to effectively seal the points. Bosham went close to adding to their tally with Liam Buxton grazing the post.

Approaching injury time keeper Redman had a moment of madness and was sent off by referee Neal Saxton when conceding a penalty.

Steven Hurst deputised between the sticks and he was well beaten from 12 yards by Reece Tanner.

Bosham celebrated joyously at the final whistle, bringing a perfect end to the pre-Christmas fixtures. Angermering Seniors make the trip to Walton Lane on Saturday.

Bosham: Redman, Bulbeck, Briance, Buxton, Hurst, Crabb, Barnes, Lafferty, Coombes, Bishop, King. Subs: Ruston, Spicer, Rustell, Skittrall.