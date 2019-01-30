Chichester futsal teams enjoy twin bid for cup joy

Both University of Chichester men’s futsal teams advanced to the semi-finals of the South Eastern Conference Cup.

The first team edged their quarter-final at City University after a penalty shoot-out. Things didn’t start well for the visitors, who conceded in the first minute. Chichester rallied and went into the break 6-3 up.

Chi's futsal second team on the attack against Westminster seconds / Picture by Jordan Colborne

In a match of twists and turns City came back and looked to be on their way to the next round leading 7-6 with seconds to go before an equaliser took the tie to penalties. Nehniah McKinley-Burke kept his cool to slot home the deciding spot-kick to set up a last-four clash with Brunel twos.

Futsal president James Callnon said: “City mounted the comeback of all comebacks in the second half. We threw the kitchen sink at them and with seven seconds left on the clock Niah produced some real magic to take it to pens. The match showed what the University of Chichester is all about."

The men’s futsal twos will face Westminster ones in the other semi-final after they beat Westminster seconds in a high-scoring game at the Chichester sports dome.

The hosts started brightly when Max Barragan Segre got a shot off in the first attack of the game and moments later Rhys Kemish forced the keeper into a save. At the other end Dan Harker was called into action turning a fierce drive round for a corner. A nice pass from Luis Mujica teed up Barragan Segre for the opener and only a fine stop denied the Chichester player a second before both Kemish and Mujica went close. Hector Clements doubled the lead and might have added another but for a smart save.

Harker got a strong glove on an effort. Chi counter-attacked and Dan Andrews made it 3-0. The visitors pulled one back from a corner that ricocheted in off Harker. Barragan Segre put Chi 4-1 up when he drilled the ball into the bottom corner after good work from Kemish.

Kemish scored with a lovely finish and moments later Barragan Segre completed his hat-trick punishing a defensive mistake. The two players next linked up to send Chi further ahead – first Kemish cut the ball back to Barragan Segre to convert from close range before the favour was returned. Kemish struck another two goals as the hosts went 10-1 up.

Chichester switched off a bit before the break and a smart header, a super free-kick; and one prodded in from close range gave Westminster hope heading into half-time.

The visitors struck again straight after the interval to make it 10-5 but Tom Day, Mujica and Kemish bagged three quick fire goals to increase Chichester’s lead.

Man of the match Kemish added another and after the away side scored, he combined effectively with Clements to net his seventh of the game.

Connor Davies caught out the Westminster keeper with a shot that nicked off a defender. Mujica put Chi 17-6 up before the visitors scored a late consolation.