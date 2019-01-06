Chichester five points clear at top... Pagham held by Bears

Chichester City march on at the top of the Southern Combination League.
A 2-0 win at Loxwood extended their advantage to five points, with Newhaven now their closest challengers after Horsham YMCA lost again.
Gicu Iordache and Dave Herbert scored the goals in the first half as Miles Rutherford's men overcame the Magpies.
Pagham could only take a point from their clash with Broadbridge Heath, who held the Lions 0-0 at Nyetimber Lane.
In division one Sidlesham won 3-2 at Littlehampton while Selsey drew 0-0 at home to Steyning. Midhurst lost 4-1 at home to Oakwood.
In division two Bosham extended their nice recent unbeaten run with a late Andy Reynolds goal, added to an earlier strike by Alex Barnes, earning them a 2-2 draw away to Brighton Electricity.
Walsh and Muitt strike as Bognor see off Carshalton
Happy holiday for Blues
Get all the local football in the Observer - out on Thursday.