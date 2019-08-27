Chichester City makes 'biggest statement of purpose' by signing new lease to stay at Oaklands Park

Chichester City will continue to play at Oaklands Park after the football club signed a new lease ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Following the signing, Chichester District Council said it is also keen to work with the club to 'improve facilities at the ground and investigate opportunities for grant funding to support this'.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, district council cabinet member for community services and culture, said: “We want to work closely with the club to make sure that it thrives and encourages the development of football across the district.

“We have worked really hard with the club to make sure that they are in a positive and sustainable position, and so we are pleased that we can offer them a new lease for the grounds in Oaklands Park.

“Local football clubs and grass roots football are really important to local communities. We are looking forward to supporting the club with what we hope will be a very successful season.”

A district council spokesman said the signing of the new lease has happened 'just in time' to help the club start what it hopes will be a ‘goal scoring season for all sections of the club'.

Wayne Dalton, Chichester City general manager, said it is the 'biggest statement of purpose' the club has made in recent years.

“Over the past 18 months, we have worked very hard to get this club back to where it needed to be," he said.

"We are proud of the achievements we have made over the past few years, both on and off the pitch.

“We are a club that wants to build stronger links with the community, and we are seeking ways to further support the provision of youth football in the local area.

"We would like to look into the possibility of developing an artificial pitch facility at our Oaklands Park ground, which will increase opportunities for use of the pitch by the local community."

Other clubs at the same level have evidenced 'great success' with an artificial pitch facility, Dalton said.

He added: "We are willing to learn from others on what we can do.

“The only way we will ever achieve this is through a continued collaborative partnership with Chichester District Council.

"We would like to thank Chichester District Council for their patience with the lease agreement and to also thank its staff for their support with this”.