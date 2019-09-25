Chichester City eye up Enfield tie after more FA Cup heroics

A Jamie Horncastle goal earned Chichester City an FA Cup scalp as higher-division Hartley Wintney were beaten at Oaklands Park.

His 50th-minute goal was the difference between the sides as City battled superbly to knock out the step three Southern League and set up a third qualifying round tie at home to Enfield, of the Isthmian premier division, on Saturday week.

The players celebrate their replay victory / Picture by Neil Holmes

Tuesday night's replay followed a 0-0 draw at Hartley Wintney on Saturday.

This victory - the fourth already in this season's competition - earns City another £6,750 in prize money to add to the £9,640 they had made before this round.

Full report soon