Chichester City defender dual signs for Moneyfields

Corey Heath heads goalwards for Chichester City against Hastings / Picture: Neil Holmes

Centre half Corey Heath has arrived on an initial month’s loan from higher division Chi City and will make his debut in Tuesday’s Russell Cotes Cup quarter final tie against Lymington at Dover Road.

Moneys are not short of defensive options but Turnbull - not for the first time in recent months - stated: ‘We have to stop shipping goals.’ Moneys have kept only three clean sheets in 19 league games, the last time against Alton on November 6.

"I phoned Miles (Rutherford, Chi manager) to see if he had anyone we could borrow for a month and he suggested Corey," said Turnbull. "I think he’s played regularly this season until recently. It’s a win-win - it’ll help him, help us and help Chichester. ’

Heath has made 15 league and cup appearances for Isthmian League south east side Chi this season, the last in a 5-1 home win over Faversham a week before Christmas.

He was part of the eighth tier Chi team that held out for 62 minutes at Tranmere in the second round of the FA Cup in 2019/20 before eventually losing 5-1 at Prenton Park.