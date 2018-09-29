Chichester City and Pagham continue their fine starts

It was another good day in the SCFL premier for Chichester City and Pagham as they recorded victories that extended their flying starts to the season.

Chichester City put seven without reply past Lingfield at Oaklands Park with Kaleem Haitham (2), Scott Jones (2), Matt Axell, Rob Hutchings and Gicu Iordache on target.

Action from East Dean v Nyetimber Pirates / Picture by Roger Smith

There were also seven goals in Pagham's game and happily they scored four of them, George Gaskin, Jack Rowe-Hurst, Howard Neighbour and Callum Overton the scorers.

Chichester remain third, Pagham fifth.

In division one of the SCFL, Sidlesham won 4-2 at home to Hailsham, Selsey drew 3-3 at Bexhill, with Dan Bassil, Remi Coates and Callum Dowdell scoring, and Grant Radmore netted for Midhurst as they lost 4-1 at Mile Oak.

In division two Bosham drew 1-1 at home to Upper Beeding - their scorer was Alex Barnes.

A number of West Sussex League teams were in cup action - including East Dean and Nyetimber Pirates, who met in the Malcolm Simmonds Cup. Pirates ran out 4-1 winners. See pictures from that game in Roger Smith's slideshow, above.

