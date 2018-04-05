Chichester beat Winchester in sporting varsity battle

The University of Chichester sport teams took on their University of Winchester counterparts in the annual varsity fixture.

Chi student union president Lauren Ellis said: “This year was much bigger than last year. Most of our teams played against Winchester in a variety of sports.

Everything took place on the Chichester campus between midday and 7pm with lots of different fixtures in men’s and women’s sports from rugby, football and netball to futsal, ultimate frisbee and volleyball.

“The mascots from both universities got involved as well with things like football and basketball shoot-outs to add another element of fun competition.

“The atmosphere on campus is great in Varsity Week. It’s not usually that busy on Wednesdays but everyone was playing here so there was a real buzz around campus and everyone came out in the evening. It’s a good social thing to get everyone together as well.

“There was obviously a lot of pride at stake and our teams all wanted to win against a rival university. It’s a really nice day that comes at the end of the season when teams have finished their league fixtures.

“Our leavers get priority to play because it’s the last time they’re going to get to wear the WSIHE shirt and represent the university, so it’s a special day for them.

“We won 11-4 overall in the end. We won last year so hopefully we can continue our winning streak next year.”

Results: American Football Chichester 26-20 Winchester; Men’s Badminton Chichester 7-1 Winchester; Women’s Badminton Chichester 7-1 Winchester; Men’s Basketball Chichester 81-63 Winchester; Women’s Basketball Chichester 56-37 Winchester; Women’s Football Chichester 2-0 Winchester; Men’s Futsal Chichester 3-4 Winchester; Men’s Hockey Chichester 5-3 Winchester; Netball Chichetser 3rd Team 32-70 Winchester; Netball Chichester 4th Team 45-44 Winchester; Netball Chichester 5th Team 20-41 Winchester; Men’s Rugby Chichester 2nd XV 5-7 Winchester; Ultimate Mixed Chichester 7-2 Winchester; Women’s Volley Chichester 3-0 Winchester; Men’s Volleyball Chichester 3-0 Winchester.