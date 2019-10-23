Chi City's FA Cup luck: Is it because the manager is a Dark Lord who went to Hogwarts?!

Chi City assistant boss Graeme Gee thinks he may know how the club got lucky and landed a £36,000 into the second round of the FA Cup.

He said manager Miles Rutherford was 'some kind of Dark Lord' who went to Hogwarts and mastered the dark arts.

Graeme Gee is interviewed by BBC South's Tony Husband before Monday's draw / Picture by Daniel Harker

He was joking - we think - but nevertheless Gee, who played in the first round of the FA Cup 30-odd years ago with Newport IOW, said one team had to get fortunate and get through the first round without playing and he was delighted it was City.

Gee said: “I’ve never seen anything like that. As every ball came out I’m thinking ‘let us draw a league club’. When it got down to the last ten or so there were quite a few heavy hitters from the league. Then with three to go you’re just praying.

“I swear Miles Rutherford is some sort of Dark Lord! I’ve been saying it for a long time. I spoke to his long-time girlfriend earlier and she told me he went to Hogwarts. I believe he is some sort of professor of the dark arts. The man is incredible.”

Gee said he and Rutherford’s previous FA Cup record at City was ‘dreadful’ and ‘very, very poor’ – they had not got past the extra preliminary round in three attempts. “But this more than makes up for those three years of misery.

See Gee's full interview above

Watch the draw in full as it was seen by Chi City's players

Watch the moment City found out they were through to the second round

Watch the City players get in tune as they celebrate the bye