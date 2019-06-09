Catlin says Gibraltar prospect Breed deserves his Bognor chance

Jack Breed has been wished well for his Bognor trial - by the manager who stands to lose the midfielder's services if it works out.

The 19-year-old prospect, who has played a number of games for Gibraltar's under-19s and more recently their under-21s, has earned praise from Mick Catlin, manager of AFC Portchester, the Wessex League team in Hampshire where Breed plies his trade at present.

Catlin said: "Jack has played 50-odd games in the Wessex League has been a consistent performer for AFC Portchester. He deserves the chance at Bognor.

"He can play as a box to box central midfielder but is also versatile as a No10 or wide. He is two footed, which is rare. I hope he gets a chance - the Bognor way will suit him as he is comfortable with the ball."

Rocks reveal ticket prices - and new sponsor deals

Catlin would be sorry to lose Breed as he plots another Wessex premier campaign with Portchester but said: "He wants to play higher - if it doesn’t work out, we would welcome him back."

Breed, who previously played for Gosport Borough and Whitchurch, will join up with the Rocks for pre-season training as revealed on this website and in the Bognor Observer on Thursday.

That will come after Bognor hope to pick up one or two other new members of the squad at a trials day, where 20 or so hopefuls will try to impress manager Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake.

Breed was born in Gibraltar when his father was in the armed services and the Gibraltar FA first made contact over his availability to play for the country when he won an under-19 call-up.

So far the Rocks have added only one new player to their squad - James Crane, the utility man returning to Nyewood Lane after a season at Worthing. News of which of the existing Rocks squad are committing to the club for another season is expected soon.