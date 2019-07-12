Businesses get behind Rocks as new season comes into view

Rocks commercial manager Dave Robinson says the club is maknig good progress off the field as well as on it.

Robinson has been working tirelssly alongside general manager Simon Cook and a team of volunteers behind the scenes to ensure that the Nyewood Lane outfit can support the team through sponsorship and commercial deals.

Cach Blake believes the club has assembled a squad strong enough to challenge at the top of the table.

The squad delivered an encouraging display despite a 3-1 defeat to Havant & Waterlooville in the first pre-season friendly game of the summer. And they get the chance to test themselves once more when they host Pompey next Tuesday, July 16.

The challenge off the pitch, meanwhile, is to attract additional revenue to back the ambition to push for promotion. And Robinson says he is confident more and more firms will back that bid.

He said: “We’re delighted at the response from local businesses as we gear up for the new season. We have Reynolds Furniture as our main sponsors and other companies, such as Kevin Welling Plumbing and Concise Surfacing Limited have also shown great support. And there are many more besides.

“Our pitch side advertising boards are proving popular, too, and we have just placed another one and thank Realtimedc.com for their support.”

Matchday sponsorship for the Pompey match is still available and the club is also on the lookout for a media sponsor. Dave added: “The Pompey game is huge for us and we’d love to share the occasion with a business or individual who wants the opportunity to promote their services.”

Dave adds that in this digital age, the benefits of sponsoring the club’s media content are many and varied. He said: “We have more than 5,000 followers on Facebook and more than 8,000 followers on Twitter.

“As sponsor, your branding will be carried on our social media platforms throughout a busy season. This also applies to digital match day posters, as well as branding in the matchday programme and on our website.

“And with Rocks Radio there is an exciting opportunity that exists to sponsor the show that keeps supporters up-to-date with all the action with unique match coverage from presenter Lee Roberts. Since inception in 2017, more than 33,000 listeners have tuned in to follow the Rocks. You’d benefit hugely from regular on-air mentions.

“Then there is Rocky Bear. Our larger-than-life mascot is a much-loved figure at the club and his interaction with supporters is legendary. He often appears in more pictures than some of our players! Sponsorship opportunity comes with branding of his XXXXXL Rocks shirt!”

For more information, call Dave Robinson on 07876 497929.