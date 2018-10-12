Bosham take point at Littlehampton - but it feels like a loss

After an improved performance against Upper Beeding, who held Bosham to a draw, the Robins shared the spoils again when they made the short journey to Littlehampton Utd.

Littlehampton Utd is the new set-up for what was formerly Clymping FC after the latter were left to search for a new ground to continue playing.

Bosham arrived on a wet, cold and windy afternoon and left feeling they had lost the game despite the fact it finished level.

Bosham gave debuts to new keeper Barnaby Conaghan, Steven Hurst and George Briance, all looking to impress management duo Tony Hancock and Danny Mullen, and all played a strong part in a good team display.

Just after the quarter-hour Bosham deservedly took the lead through Alex Barnes. The visitors launched a quick counter attack and caught Littlehampton. Barnes was put clear close to the edge of the box and fired in a low shot. Keeper Maciej Kason thought he had a comfortable save to make but the ball zipped underneath him and went in off the post.

Bosham found Barney Boutwood a handful and the striker, against the run of play, drew the hosts level when Bosham started making mistakes at the back as they struggled to deal with balls over the top playing against a stiff breeze. Boutwood placed a firm shot past the despairing dive of Conaghan and it was 1-1.

Is style of playing leading to Rocks injuries?

All you need to know about Non League Day

With just under an hour gone Barnes restored Bosham’s lead when he showed exquisite skill to utpace the defence and execute a perfect chip over Kason and in off the underside of the bar.

Midway through the half Barnes completed a well-deserved hat trick. The diminutive striker brushed passed a static defence and placed a sidefooted effort perfectly into the bottom corner for a 3-1 lead.

Bosham let their guard down and saw their opportunity of a win ripped from their grasp with two quick strikes from Boutwood that got Littlehampton a point.

First he surged into the visitors’ area and managed to twist and turn and then fire a low shot that flew past Conaghan into the net.

Before Bosham could regroup Boutwood again tormented the defence and his instant cross-shot flew in off the post to draw United level.

Both sides flew at each other in search for a winner but time ran out.

Bosham visit Rustington in the Sussex Intermediate Cup this Saturday.

Bosham: Conaghan, Bulbeck, Barnes, Briance, Reddington, Hurst, Probee, Hardman, Crabb, Bishop, Spicer. Subs: Desi, Terry.