Bosham suffer late heartbreak - East Dean find Capel capable

Bosham lost at Cowfold in division two of the SCFL while East Dean bowed out of the Centenary Cup. Reports below.

Cowfold 2 Bosham 1

SCFL division two

Bosham lost their second game in a row when they were beaten at Cowfold.

The Blues snatched a late winner to take the points when a share of the spoils would have been a fair result.

It was a quiet start from both teams and chances were hard to come by for both but the visitors had the first real chance. A ball was flighted into the box from the right and striker Neil Redman got his head to it – but keeper Phil Marshall somehow forced it out for a corner.

Cowfold began to find their stride with Greg Gander having a wonderful chance to break the deadlock, only to fire over from the edge of the box.

Bosham countered and George Briance had a golden chance but his effort was scrambled off the line.

Within a minute Cowfold had taken the lead through dangerous striker Karel Kutea. Despite feeling the effects of a challenge the striker showed power and determination to bulldoze his way through and let fly with a low shot past Harley Redman and into the bottom corner.

Bosham needed to start the second half on the front foot and after only five minutes they were back level through a wonderful strike from Alex Barnes, who took a potshot at goal and saw it fizz past Marshall and into the roof net.

Bosham couldn’t get the ball where they wanted it and although they enjoyed a lot of possession the lack of meaningful chances left them frustrated.

Just when a draw seemed likely, with just five minutes left Zac Felbabel, having missed with a header minutes earlier, made amends by catching the defence napping, showing great composure to slide the ball past Redman.

Bosham: H Redman, Spicer, Bond, Penny, Bargna, Crabb, Terry, Barnes, N Redman, Bishop, Briance. Subs: Rustell, Woolcombe.

East Dean 1 Capel 3

Centenary Cup

East Dean were hit by unavailability and injury as they went out of the cup to higher-division visitors.

Capel started well but the Dean did open them up Capel with a great ball from James Ford to Ed Wheeler, who was unable to turn the ball in.

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute by Capel. A quick break down the Dean right resulted in the Capel left winger slotting in at the far post with a fierce cross-shot past the stranded Dean keeper.

In the final minutes of the half a Capel player received a yellow card for a late tackle on Matt Hope. He picked himself up and curled the free-kick around the Capel wall only to see the keeper make a fine save low down to his right.

Early in the second half Aaron Freeman stung the bar from 15 yards. Minutes later a terrific cross-field ball for Freeman led to Ford being denied at the far post.

In the 55th minute Dean equalised with fine solo effort from Ford. Receiving the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the box, Ford swivelled and turned his marker, hitting the ball high into the roof of the net.

The match opened up with lots of last-ditch blocks by the Dean defence and the outstanding Nathan Freeman and Tom Bann.

Capel regained the lead in the 70th minute when a strong shot from a Capel forward could only be parried by keeper George Philpott and fell into the empty goal.

In the 90th minute Capel wrapped it up with fine shot from the edge of the box that hit the Dean bar and fell kindly to a Capel forward who slotted home.