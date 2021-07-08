Bognor's new recruit promises experience, strength - and goals

Gavin McCallum tries his new Rocks shirt for size / Picture: Martin Denyer

New Rocks recruit Gavin McCallum believes his experience will contribute to a promotion charge this season.

Although his National League South side Dartford offered him a new deal, McCallum declined, eager to play closer to his home in Brighton.

The versatile 33-year-old arrives at the Nye Camp with bundles of experience for Bognor bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake to exploit, the well-travelled newcomer having played in League One and Two. He even earned an international cap for Canada in 2010, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Venezuela.

Last year, McCallum helped Dartford to second place before the National South season was scrapped.

McCallum is confident he’ll bring know-how and determination to the dressing room.

“I think I could really push the young players at the club. For me, I want to get promoted. That’s the goal. If not promotion, definitely play-offs, 100 per cent,” he told us.

“I definitely see myself as an experienced player at this level. I’ve played in the Conference and Conference South - in fact, the only leagues I haven’t played in are the Championship and Premier League.”

McCallum trained with Mick Jenkins’ Rocks squad before the 2008-09 season but decided to join Sutton United instead. And the Canadian remembers Bognor’s expansive style fondly.

“The football they play is unbelievable. I really like attractive football. If you do it right and have a plan with the ball, it gets you places. It was a big reason why I signed,” he said.

McCallum also noted Bognor’s lack of physicality in their last spell in National South and hopes he can add strength to the squad.

“I haven’t seen them in a while but back then, I felt they needed that bang in the final third. I played against Bognor when I was at Eastbourne in National South. I thought they were a bit lightweight at the time, but they got better as the season went on,” he said.

McCallum aims to contribute goals and assists from the right flank.