Bognor’s hat-trick hero tipped for bright football future

Nathan Odokonyero, right, celebrates on his way to a treble with Calvin Davies and Jordy Mongoy / Picture: Lyn Phillips

The striker, who is still just 18, struck three goals in 12 minutes in the first half of theRocks’ FA Trophy third qualifying round 5-0 win over Waltham Abbey at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

His treble comes on top of eight goals in 15 Isthmian premier appearances since joining the club in the summer. He could have had more, too, as an efficient Rocks performance opened up their step four visitors and earned £2,450 prize money and a place in thefirst round of the Trophy.

Rocks boss Jack Pearce said: “We’re delighted with Nathan. He is taking his chances very well at he moment and he workshard too.

“He’ll have a very good future in the game if he continues to apply himself, and will be a key player for us as theseason goes on.”

The Rocks’other two main strikers, JordyMongoy and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts, also scored against Abbey, showing form Pearce and coach Robbie Blake will now want to see repeated in the league campaign, which resumes on Saturday with a home clash with fourth-placed Kingstonian.

Bognor have been going well in the league, although lost for the first time in two months when beaten 4-2 at home to Folkestone nine days ago.

Pearce predicted Kingstonian would carry the same sortof threat as Folkestone and said his side would have to be at their best.

“Kingstonian are always a strong side and I think it’ll be similar to the Folkestone game, with both teams going at each other,” he added. Pearce said the draw for the next round of the Trophy was ‘not the best’.

It has handed Bognor and their fans a long trip to face Southern League premier side Truro, who currently play home games at Plymouth Parkway’s ground.

Because Parkway are at home on Saturday, November 13, the tie is scheduled for Sunday 14.

Pearce said they were hoping it did not get postponed because a midweek trip that far would be tricky and a number of games were already having to be rearranged.