Bognor without two Pompey youngsters for trip to Essex - while another comes to terms with major setback

Bognor will be without two of their three Pompey youngsters away to Bowers and Pitsea this evening.

Striker Brad Lethbridge and midfielder Josh Flint are playing for a Pompey reserve side against Bristol Rovers this afternoon, meaning they will miss a second Rocks game in three tonight.

That will leave Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake again short of numbers for the visit to face Bowers and Pitsea in the Isthmian premier division.

A similar scenario away to Kingstonian last Wednesday left the Rocks with a 13-man squad, with only two men on the bench.

Bognor won at Kingstonian and in fact have won three away games in the past week and a half, with a 2-1 league win at Folkestone and a 3-1 FA Trophy success at Uxbridge coming either side of the win over the Ks.

Meanwhile another Pompey defender who has played for the Rocks this season, left-back Joe Hancott, has been dealt a major injury blow. The teenage talent suffered ACL damage in his right knee during training last Tuesday. It’s an injury that will sideline him for several months.

The Isle of Wight ace has made two first-team appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side this season. Hancott featured for the Blues in Leasing.com Trophy matches against Norwich under-21s and Oxford.

The 18-year-old also holds the record for being the youngest post-war player to feature for Pompey. He was handed his senior debut by Jackett at the age of 16 years and 161 days against Fulham in the EFL Trophy in 2017.

Hancott has made three appearances during his loan stint at Nyewood Lane.

We'll have a full report from Bowers and Pitsea v Rocks on this site on Wednesday morning.