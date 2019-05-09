Bognor win the Sussex Senior Cup - best of the fan, action and celebration pictures
It was a night to savour in Brighton for the Rocks as they beat Burgess Hill to win the Sussex Senior Cup.
Photographer Tommy McMillan was there to capture everything that moved and in the pages that follow you can see the best of his fan, action and celebration pictures. Scroll through the pages to see the set - if you were there you may even see yourself.
Bognor v Burgess Hill in the Sussex Senior Cup / Pictures by Tommy McMillan