Bognor win in Trophy, Pagham beaten, spoils shared for Selsey and Midhurst

Bognor and Waltham Abbey do battle / Picture: Lyn Phillips

FA Trophy third

qualifying round

Nathan Odokonyero grabbed a hat-trick in a brilliant display from the Rocks that saw them beat Waltham Abbey 5-0 in front of an appreciatve Nyewood Lane.

Action from Pagham's home loss to Eastbourne Utd / Picture: Roger Smith

His first-half treble effectively settled the tie before Jordy Mongoy and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts added further goals to leave the step four side well beaten and Bognor in Monday’s draw.

Ashton Leigh returned to the starting line up as Joe Dandy was on the bench nursing a slight knock after the Folkestone Invicta defeat in midweek. Jake Flannigan’s early forward ball was just out of the reach of Odokonyero. Prince Domafryie strayed offside at the other end for the visitors.

Harrison Brook threaded the ball into Odokonyero who was one-on-one with Ashlee Jones but Odokonyero’s low shot was pushed away beyond the right post after just five minutes. Brook picked out Odokonyero again but his effort hit the side netting.

Bognor got the breakthrough on 19 minutes. Calvin Davies was on the end of a Brook through ball and ran on beyond defence and passed along the deck on to the back post, where Odokonyero poked in from close range. Craig Robson caught Domafryie, resulting in a free-kick for the hosts in line with the box on the right but Ace’a Laurent’s delivery was poor.

Bognor got their second goal on 26 minutes. Leigh held the ball up for James Crane who fired it forward to Odokonyero, who beat the offside trap before hitting it low beyond the outstretched hand of Jones to slot it inside the post and into the net.

Mongoy cut inside before unleashing a left-footed shot just wide of the goal and Odokonyero completed his hat-trick on 31 minutes. Brook found Leigh on the left and passed behind the defence for Ookonyero to slide in inside the box and the ball looped up high into he net.

Harvey Whyte found Brook on the left and he crossed but Crane headed it high and wide on 33 minutes. Billy Holland found Domafryie who ran beyond Crane. He ran on but his low attempt flew beyond the back post when it seemed easier to get a goal back.

Ibitayo Oyebola did well to speed down the left before passing inside to Domafryie, who passed it back to Laurent from outside the box but he smashed it high over the crossbar.

A long ball forward to Flannigan saw him cross for Ookonyero in the box but he misjudged it. Brook followed it up with a strike and forced Jones into a double handed save. HT 3-0

Godson Mongwele replaced Harvey Livings for the visitors as the players returned to the field. Flannigan passed back to Mongoy on the right before beating his man and crossing instantly. Leigh was sliding in at the back post but the ball whizzed across the area and out of play.

Charlie Bell replaced Leigh on 54 minutes for the Rocks. Bognor defended when they needed to as Amadou Tangara gathered the ball from a cross. Bell put a neat ball in for an onrushing Mongoy, who ran beyond the defence before diverting the ball powerfully high into the net on 56 minutes to make it 4-0. Then Bell’s corner was hooked back inside the box by Crane and Robson followed it up but his effort was diverted wide.

Bell, making an impact, squared the ball along the edge of the area. Joe Cook was there but sliced the ball well wide. Ethan Robb replaced Davies for Bognor on 58 minutes. Oyebola did well on the left after latching on to a through pass by Kyle Fraser Allen but his cross was poor. Oyebola struck one high and wide soon after before Diedrick-Roberts replaced Mongoy on 66 minutes.

Whyte and Bell teed up Diedrick-Roberts, who ran on but slid his effort wide of the post with Odokonyero lurking. Robert Clark hit one from long distance on the rise, forcing Tangara into his first save of the day.

Odokonyero stole the ball from Nathaniel Orafu deep inside his own half before running on and squaring it to Bell who left it thinking Diedrick-Roberts was behind him but instead the defender cleared it.

On 82 minutes it was 5-0 - Robb set Bognor on the attack as he found Brook, who squared it along the deck for Diedrick-Roberts and he was in space to slam it low and into the bottom corner.

An Abbey corner fell to Klajdi Cani who curled it high and only just over the top corner of the goal.

Bognor saw several chances for number six come and go but that mattered not as they progressed to the next round.

LIAM GOODLEY

Seaford 2 Selsey 2

SCFL divison one

A goal in each half by Evan Harris and Tallan Burns earned the Blues a point in East Sussex.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “The lads did really well. It’s not an easy place to go against a side whom have promotion ideas.

“But with players missing through suspension and illness and some making their league debuts it was a good performance.

“Credit goes to all the squad who travelled and put in a determined effort in which we scored two good goals – although we were unhappy with some defending for their goals which needs addressing.

“Our actual play with the ball was good and the effort and desire the lads showed was first class.

We now need to show a little more consistency in our results and get back on a little run of results and continue to climb the league towards the top half.”

Selsey visited Worthing United in the cup on Tuesday.

Selsey go to Midhurst his Saturday.

Midhurst 1 Billingshurst 1

SCFL division one

Midhurst had a lot of the ball in opening stages without really causing any problems.

The best chance of the first half fell to the visitors.

Kieran Butland put a good free kick into the Stags box which was half cleared and the resulting shot came back off the bar and was headed to safety.

Stags started the second half sharper and soon, Harry Tremlett got free down the left and put a good ball into Robbie Tambling but he blasted over.

In the 65th minute Sam Bull was put through on the left and he cut inside and beat Stags keeper Josh Bird.

Stags were level in the 70th minute. Chris Wyatt’s long throw was flicked on by Laurie Smith and Harry Giles coolly headed past keeper Andy Barr.

Billinghurst forward Archie Goddard was through on goal and Bird stood up and made a good save with his feet. Billinghurst had another chance to restore the lead through Bull but Bird made another good stop.

For the Stags James Liddiard fired over from 10 yards.

With minutes left Midhurst did have the ball in the net only for the linesman flag to rule the goal offside.

Then Liam Dreckmann’s shot hit the inside of the post and Billinghurst cleared.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “Credit to Billinghurst, they frustrated us, we didn’t move the ball quick enough and when we got in good areas we lacked some quality.”

Midhurst welcome Selsey to the Rotherfield on Saturday.

Pagham 2 Eastbourne United 3

SCFL premier

Eastbourne United won an extraordinary game at Nyetimber Lane, where something seemed to happen every few minutes.

The fun started before the kick-off as United had brought the wrong kit and turned out in their warm-up tops with no numbers. Ninety seconds in and in the first attack Eastbourne went in front, when Max Thompson fired the ball home from close in. Once Pagham settled down they started to play some good football but good defending and some bad luck, especially for Joe Clarke and Jack Barnes, meant the score stayed at 0-1 until half-time.

Clarke’s luck changed in the 56th minute as he turned in a curling free-kick at the far post. Three minutes later and it was 2-1 to Pagham when an excellent through ball from Barnes was well finished by Ryan Morey from the edge of the box.

But disaster soon followed as a soft Jack Williamson back-pass somehow evaded keeper Lewis Boughton and rolled over the line to make the score 2-2. New signing Lukas Micevicius was brought on for his debut for the injured Ryan Hallett, but within two minutes he saw red for what looked a poor tackle.

The pain just wouldn’t stop for the home side as United were awarded a dubious penalty and an unknown player put the away team 3-2 up. Try as they might the Lions failed to find an equaliser and the whistle went on a most unsatisfactory night for Pagham.