Bognor season ticket pricing announced as training continues

Rocks fans have been reminded that season tickets for the new campaign are about to go on sale -- as Jack Pearce's side prepare for their first pre-season friendly match.

Manager Pearce and coach Robbie Blake held the third training session of the summer at East Dean FC last (Wednesday) night with a healthy contingent of 21 players taking part, while others are still to return from holiday.

Rocks players get put through their paces

Pearce says he has been happy with the desire and commitment shown at training, adding: "The effort from the lads has been first class. There is no escaping hard work during pre-season training and we know it can be very, very tough, but the huge bonus from the hard work put in now is that as the season unfolds that core fitness will help massively."

Bognor host Havant & Waterlooville at Nyewood Lane on July 9 (7.45pm kick-off) before entertaining Pompey a week later. Season tickets will be on sale at both matches but also this coming Monday (July 8) from 11am at the ground.

READ MORE Bognor hope trials day will lead to new squad additions | New sponsors delighted to back Bognor as training and trials begin | Junior football: Barnham host 112 teams ... Bognor boys and girls celebrate

The club has again held admission prices for the coming season and will also continue to offer attractive admission prices for younger supporters with a free season ticket available for all under-16s.

Jack Pearce addresses his player

The admission prices for 2019/20 will be: terracing -- adults, £12 (season ticket: £201); senior citizen (over 65) £10 (season ticket: £168); U18s (and students with ID) £5 (season ticket: £84). Seating -- adults, £13 (season ticket: £218); senior citizen £11 (season ticket: £184). U16s as of 10/8/17 can apply to the club for FREE season tickets.

General manager Simon Cook confirmed: "Season tickets will be on sale from the club office from Monday 8th July at 11am and at the pre-season friendly matches against Havant & Waterlooville on Tuesday July 9 and Portsmouth on Tuesday July 16. You can buy season tickets at other times when the club office is open, too. The club office is normally open between 10.00am and midday on weekdays but please call 01243 822325 to avoid a wasted journey."