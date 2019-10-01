Bognor Regis Town urged to match Saturday's power-packed performance ahead of Leatherhead clash

Coach Robbie Blake has urged the Rocks to replicate the power-packed performance that delivered a fine victory over Haringey Borough when they face Leatherhead at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night.

Rampant Bognor overwhelmed the Londoners with free-flowing football and could have easily scored more such was their dominance as they notched an incredible 17 shots on goal in the first-half alone.

Tommy Leigh opened the scoring before the break and Jimmy Muitt made it 2-0 in the second half following dazzling skills on the flank from Dan Smith to set up the chance.

The Rocks management team bolstered their ranks ahead of the win after being thumped 6-1 at Dulwich Hamlet the previous week and on the back of a miserable run of form in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division which left them third from bottom. They brought in loanees in the shape of central defender Joe Cook from Havant & Waterlooville, Pompey full-back Joe Hancott and Reading keeper James Holden.

And the trio of new faces proved to be significant with the home side playing some mesmerising football in attack and with an assured solidity at the back. Now Blake and manager Jack Pearce will demand the players maintain the momentum when Bognor host the Tanners tomorrow.

Blake said: "We must go again, we must stay on the front foot against Leatherhead and if we can get six points in two games it'll provide a massive lift for the club."

And while the former Pompey coach paid tribute to the team effort that snared the triumph, he made special mention of forward Smith, who was awarded the man-of-the-match bubbly.

He added: “Everybody was outstanding and yes, Dan missed a sitter in the first-half but for his work rate leading the line, the chances he's creating and the set two goals that her set up, he fully deserved the award."

Bognor Regis Town v Leatherhead kicks off at 7.45pm.