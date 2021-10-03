Bognor Regis Town hammer five at Brightlingsea Regent - picture special

SportFootballBognor celebrate Bognor Regis Town hammer five at Brightlingsea Regent - picture specialSuper Bognor were resounding winners at North Road against Brightlingsea Regent as Ashton Leigh got two, with Kayne Diedrick-Roberts, Nathan Odokonyero and Charlie Bell all contributed with goals.By Mark DunfordSunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:25 amUpdated Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:26 am You can read the full report here.Photographer Lyn and Trevor Phillips were at the game - here are a selection of their pictures.1. Brightlingsea Regent v Bognor Regis TownAction from the game Photo Sales2. Brightlingsea Regent v Bognor Regis TownAction from the game Photo Sales3. Brightlingsea Regent v Bognor Regis TownRocks celebrate Photo Sales4. Brightlingsea Regent v Bognor Regis TownBognor score Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 4